PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $198.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

