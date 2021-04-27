PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.7% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.62. 110,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,680,479. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.38. The company has a market cap of $197.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

