PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $145.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day moving average of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

