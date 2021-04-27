Perion Network (PERI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Perion Network has set its FY 2021

Persons that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.51 million, a PE ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PERI. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

