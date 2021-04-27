PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer comprises approximately 3.3% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after buying an additional 1,019,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $142,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after acquiring an additional 502,428 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,808,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $65,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $134.91. 3,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,402. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average of $136.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.71 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

