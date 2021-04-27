PerkinElmer (PKI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect PerkinElmer to post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect PerkinElmer to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.23. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $85.71 and a 52-week high of $162.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

