Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0029 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.