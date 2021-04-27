Perpetual Protocol Trading Up 18% This Week (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.86 or 0.00012479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $149.58 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00068163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.04 or 0.00803771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00097687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.77 or 0.08225601 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

Perpetual Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

