Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,106.44 ($40.59).

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

LON PSN opened at GBX 3,152 ($41.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,990.50 ($26.01) and a one year high of GBX 3,248 ($42.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,062.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,785.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) dividend. This is an increase from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

