Persistence (XPRT) Trading 163.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 135.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 27th. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $83.65 million and approximately $16.52 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for $7.29 or 0.00013286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 163.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00065991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00064487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.43 or 0.00794934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00097227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,461.21 or 0.08125806 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence (CRYPTO:XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 102,437,914 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,866 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

