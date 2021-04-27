Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Holdings Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,640 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Perspecta worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

Shares of NYSE:PRSP opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 23.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Perspecta Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

