Pesetacoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 69.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded down 73.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Pesetacoin has a total market capitalization of $319,227.67 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.87 or 0.00474676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Pesetacoin (CRYPTO:PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 143,482,259 coins. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info . The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

