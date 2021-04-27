PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.95% of PetIQ worth $21,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter worth about $288,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $423,290.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,577,735 shares of company stock valued at $55,593,106 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

