PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.36% of PetMed Express worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in PetMed Express by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after buying an additional 412,932 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in PetMed Express in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PetMed Express news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,440,300. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

PETS stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $637.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

