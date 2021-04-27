PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.36

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and traded as low as $9.00. PetVivo shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 2,399 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.

PetVivo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PETV)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

