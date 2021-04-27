Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,997,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 263,833 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $72,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,997,271. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $214.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

