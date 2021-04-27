Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $215.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

