Pfizer (PFE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Pfizer has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 3.10-3.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.10-3.20 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pfizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $215.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

