Phantasma Energy Trading Up 21.5% Over Last Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $24,691.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for $0.0597 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00062096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00275041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.94 or 0.01036093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.52 or 0.00711165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,802.12 or 0.99798892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars.

