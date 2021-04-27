Phantasma Market Capitalization Tops $51.20 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $51.20 million and approximately $369,925.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,016.42 or 1.00530775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00041490 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00131523 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001858 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars.

