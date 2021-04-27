Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 9,153 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,252.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,849,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $1,784,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $120,558.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $963,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $1,937,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.62. 140,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.04. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.