Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,933,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

PM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.31. The stock had a trading volume of 37,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,168. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $146.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.