Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Raised by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average of $82.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

