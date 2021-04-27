PhoenixDAO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $636,575.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $636,575.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00066159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00020916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.78 or 0.00783838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00097891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,415.28 or 0.08033881 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,660,270 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

