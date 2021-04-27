Phore Trading Up 1.6% This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. Phore has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $8,969.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021609 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $746.70 or 0.01341645 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,889,891 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

