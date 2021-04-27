Pickle Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.36 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $18.27 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.55 or 0.00024663 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00066637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00020553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.78 or 0.00824143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00064531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,413.39 or 0.08033234 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,373,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,348,130 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

