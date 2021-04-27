Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.00

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.20), with a volume of 1242395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.40 ($1.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The company has a market capitalization of £503.80 million and a PE ratio of 43.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.43%.

In other news, insider Lena Wilson acquired 30,000 shares of Picton Property Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

