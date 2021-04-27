Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Sells 50,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$14,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,753,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,497,770.45.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Robert Disbrow acquired 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert Disbrow sold 300,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Disbrow acquired 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00.

Shares of TSE:PNE traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.31. 132,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,782. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$102.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$31.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “na” rating and issued a C$0.50 price objective (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.