Pinkcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $69,680.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and $69,680.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.22 or 0.00529060 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005717 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025801 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.16 or 0.02563363 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,258,941 coins and its circulating supply is 426,998,505 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

