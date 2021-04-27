Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0172

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $7.35 million and $53,935.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.94 or 0.00529965 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006046 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00022815 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.10 or 0.02693845 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,277,783 coins and its circulating supply is 427,017,347 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

