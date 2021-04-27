Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PNFP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

PNFP opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $154,809.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,062.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,032 shares of company stock worth $7,663,946. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

