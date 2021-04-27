Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $105.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNFP. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,858.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $1,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,479 shares in the company, valued at $29,496,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,946. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $13,346,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

