Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Receives Buy Rating from Williams Capital

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Williams Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.88.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $83.33 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,836,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,896,000 after buying an additional 928,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,835,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,740,000 after acquiring an additional 460,562 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,162,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,063,000 after acquiring an additional 155,601 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

