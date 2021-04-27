Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $558.59 million-$558.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.41 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.31.

PINS stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.58. 14,470,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,764,172. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 771,762 shares of company stock valued at $59,659,362.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

