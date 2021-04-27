Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AUB. Barclays increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,905,000 after acquiring an additional 389,059 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,342,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,232,000 after acquiring an additional 292,056 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 996,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 181,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,503,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after buying an additional 350,421 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.