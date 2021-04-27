Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CVB Financial in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

