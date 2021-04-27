Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Chemung Financial in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Chemung Financial stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

In other news, Director David M. Buicko acquired 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. 35.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

