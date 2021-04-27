Piper Sandler Comments on Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $769.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.