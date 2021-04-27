Piper Sandler Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $105.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.59. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,167,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,675,000 after acquiring an additional 83,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 122.2% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.