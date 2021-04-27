Piper Sandler Weighs in on Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Summit Financial Group in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SMMF opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

