Pirate Chain Reaches Market Cap of $1.76 Billion (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 127.7% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $16.70 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $9.91 or 0.00018069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.74 or 0.00427842 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00165551 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.00228620 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005169 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

