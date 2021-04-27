PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Hits $0.0974 on Top Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. PirateCash has a market cap of $2.51 million and $5,153.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000148 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000438 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,410,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

