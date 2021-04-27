PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.11

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $61.26 million and approximately $647.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,953.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $874.65 or 0.01591610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $282.21 or 0.00513535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00062013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003910 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

