Pizza Price Reaches $0.0787 on Major Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0787 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $4,755.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.01 or 0.00209084 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009441 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

