Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. On average, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAA opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.22. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.89.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

