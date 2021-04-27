Plains GP (PAGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) will be posting its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Plains GP to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAGP. Barclays lowered their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

