Playcent Market Capitalization Achieves $11.57 Million (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. Playcent has a market cap of $11.57 million and $541,972.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Playcent has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00066690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00063659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.49 or 0.00796106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00096458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.34 or 0.08141982 BTC.

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

