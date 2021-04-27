PlayGame (PXG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35,277.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $829,871.88 and approximately $35,277.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00065991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00064487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.43 or 0.00794934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00097227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,461.21 or 0.08125806 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

