Playkey (PKT) Price Hits $0.0892 on Top Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Playkey has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $104,271.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00067227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00020549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00065558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.80 or 0.00815364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00097616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,559.61 or 0.08192532 BTC.

Playkey Profile

PKT is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

