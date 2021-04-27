PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Given Hold Rating at Williams Capital

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Williams Capital in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM opened at $49.77 on Friday. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $359.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 16,661.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,489,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438,593 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,689,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in PNM Resources by 24,588.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,394,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,078 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,650,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PNM Resources by 12,833.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,590,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.